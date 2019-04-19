Venerdì 19 Aprile 2019 | 15:10

Rome
75 kids among 240 killed in Libya conflict - doctors

Rome
Swimmer Vergani tests positive for cannabis

Rome
Spending review can't raise 23 bn in months - Cottarelli

Rome
Let's get ready to fight for years - Greta

Vatican City
Pope to highlight migrants' plight during Way of the Cross

Rome
Let's get ready to fight for years - Greta

Venice
Parents ask to sack teacher who lauded Nazis

Rome
Rome Mayor Raggi likely to sue former trash company head

Turin
Soccer: Champions regret but great season - Allegri

Rome
Mattarella signs unblock-worksites decree

Rome
Over 8 mn flu cases, almost 200 dead

Il Bari giocherà col 4-4-2avanti Simeri e Iadaresta

avanti Simeri e Iadaresta

 

BariLa scomparsa
Bari piange il professor Domenico D'Oria: il cordoglio di Decaro e Emiliano

TarantoA grottaglie (Ta)
Cinzella Festival: nella line-up anche gli Afterhours, oltre a Franz Ferdinand, Marlene Kuntz, White Lies

Materavittima un materano
Compra iPhone 7 sul web a 200€, ma è una truffa: una denuncia

PotenzaL'annuncio
Fca, Melfi: sindacati, a maggio alcuni stop a produzione

BrindisiA Ostuni
Fu investita: multata perché non attraversò sulle strisce

LecceVerso il voto
«Santini» elettorali per strada, a Lecce appello al senso civico

FoggiaAccoglienza
Borgo Mezzanone, migranti cercano un altro ghetto

BatÈ incensurato
Andria, in casa un market della droga: arrestato 25enne

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Troina - Bari: la diretta della partita

Calcio, anche il piccolo Picerno arriva in C: squadra di un paese di 5mila anime

La Xylella a Bari: trovata sputacchina a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio»

Calcio, anche il piccolo Picerno arriva in C: squadra di un paese di 5mila anime

Lecce, commemorata la battaglia di Koplikuil 31° reggimento carri ricorda il passato

Settimana Santa in Puglia, i riti a Taranto e a Molfetta: bagno di folla per i "perdoni"

Nord, Sud e Centro l’orgia del potere

Palagiustizia Bari, i penalisti: «Il polo non è nel programma dei candidati sindaci»

Rome

Spending review can't raise 23 bn in months - Cottarelli

Former commissioner sees it hard to find money to avert VAT hike

Rome, April 19 - Former spending-review commissioner Carlo Cottarelli said Friday that he did not see how public expenditure cuts could provide the budget coverage needed to stop a big hike in value-added tax kicking in at the start of 2020. "There is certainly no way to find the 23 billion euros (needed to avert the VAT increase), starting from now, with five months to go to the (new) budget law," Cottarelli told ANSA after Laura Castelli and Massimo Garavaglia were appointed the new spending review commissioners. "I wish the new commissioners well. "There's still a lot to do but it's a bit late to start".

