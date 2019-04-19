Let's get ready to fight for years - Greta

Rome, April 19 - Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told a Rome rally Friday that "the basic problem is that nothing is being done to stop the environmental catastrophe. "We must get ready to fight for a long time. Weeks and months won't be enough, it is going to take years". Greta was speaking from the stage of the Fridays for the Future event in Piazza del Popolo, which police said drew some 3,500 people. She added that the young people there were not skipping school but were there to "change the world". "Some people say we are missing lesson time. We say that we are changing the world. We'll keep fighting for our future and the living planet. Ciao Roma!" Greta, who spoke in English, was carrying a placard saying Strike for the Climate in Swedish.