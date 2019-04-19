Swimmer Vergani tests positive for cannabis

75 kids among 240 killed in Libya conflict - doctors
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Il Bari batte il Troina e vola in Serie C, i tifosi acclamano i galletti in aeroporto FOTO/VIDEO Rivedi la diretta
Rome
19 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 19 - Italian swimmer Andrea Vergani tested positive for cannabis in a National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) test during the recent Italian championships, sources said Friday. Vergani, one of Italian swimming's rising stars, won bronze in the world short-course championships last year and has the best 50m freestyle time in the world this year. NADO has opened a probe. photo: Vergani at right
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su