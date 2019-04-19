75 kids among 240 killed in Libya conflict - doctors

Rome, April 19 - The new wave of conflict in Libya has claimed 240 lives, including those of 75 children, Foad Aodi, the head of the association of doctors of foreign origin in Italy (AMSI), told ANSA on Friday. He said that 42 women had died after being raped during the clashes and 17 health workers had been killed too. Aodi said that 1,400 people had been injured, including 300 minors.