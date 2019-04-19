Let's get ready to fight for years - Greta

75 kids among 240 killed in Libya conflict - doctors
Rome
19 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 19 - Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told a Rome rally Friday that "the basic problem is that nothing is being done to stop the environmental catastrophe. "We must get ready to fight for a long time. Weeks and months won't be enough, it is going to take years". Great was speaking form the stage of the Strike for the Climate event in Piazza del Popolo, which police said drew some 3,500 people.
