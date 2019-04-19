Parents ask to sack teacher who lauded Nazis

Venice, April 19 - Parents have asked a hotel school at Mestre near Venice to sack a teacher who praised Nazi leaders Herman Goering and Heinrich Himmler on Facebook. The history of art teacher, Sebastiano Sartori, is the former Veneto head of the far-right Forza Nuova (FN, New Force) group. Sartori also posted xenophobic insults and called Italy's anti-Fascist postwar Constitution a "sh**ty book". The centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) said "what is (Education Minister Marco) Bussetti waiting for, to sack him". photo: Goering