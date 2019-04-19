Rome Mayor Raggi likely to sue former trash company head

Rome, April 19 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi is likely to sue Lorenzo Bagnacani, the former head of the city's troubled trash-management company AMA, after he filed a complaint against her, the first citizen's lawyer said Friday. "We are waiting to read the complaint filed by former AMA head Bagnacani to assess whether there is a crime, such as calumny or defamation, for example," said lawyer Emiliano Fasulo. Bagnacani said he was sacked after he refused to do the mayor's bidding following "undue pressure", according to a report by L'Espresso weekly. In wiretaps published by magazine, Raggi allegedly leans on Bagnacani to push the firm's accounts into the red. Raggi, a member of the anti-corruption 5-Star Movement (M5S), is not under investigation and has said the furore caused by the publication of the wiretap is much ado about nothing.