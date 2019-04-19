Over 8 mn flu cases, almost 200 dead

75 kids among 240 killed in Libya conflict - doctors
Rome
19 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 19 - Italy has seen over 8 million flu cases and almost 200 dead in the epidemic that is just coming to an end, the Influnet network said Friday. There were around 99,000 cases last week alone, it said. Last year there were 8.5 million cases in all. This year saw 809 admissions in intensive care, of whom 198 died.
