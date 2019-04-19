Tourist cited for flying drone near Colosseum

75 kids among 240 killed in Libya conflict - doctors
Rome
19 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 19 - A 46-year-old Chinese tourist was cited Friday for flying a drone near the Colosseum in Rome. Also cited Friday was a 37-year-old Czech tourist caught paddling in one of the fountains on the central 'Vittoriano' Victor Emmanuel Monument or Altar of the Fatherland.
