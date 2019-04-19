EU populists playing on fears say bishops

Rome, April 19 - European populists are playing on people's fears, the head of Europe's Catholic bishops said Friday. Speaking in Jesuit journal Civiltà Cattolica, Luxembourg Archbishop mons. Jean-Claude Hollerich said "there is a wicked game" by populists playing on people's fears on migrants and security. The "drama" of the migrants in Europe, he said, was a "disgrace". "To remove our fears we are presented with enemies: migrants, Islam, the Jews, etc,", said the bishop.