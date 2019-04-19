Missing woman's body found on river bank

75 kids among 240 killed in Libya conflict - doctors
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Il Bari batte il Troina e vola in Serie C, i tifosi acclamano i galletti in aeroporto FOTO/VIDEO Rivedi la diretta
Verona
19 Aprile 2019
Verona, April 19 - A missing woman's body was found on a northern river bank on Friday. The body of 29-year-old Ukrainian Natasha Chokobok, who went missing from her home at Porto di Legnago on April 9, was found on the bank of the River Adige at nearby Legnago. Chokobok had a six-year-old daughter whose father, a 35-year-old Romanian, has been accused of murder by the woman's mother.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su