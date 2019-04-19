Missing woman's body found on river bank

Verona, April 19 - A missing woman's body was found on a northern river bank on Friday. The body of 29-year-old Ukrainian Natasha Chokobok, who went missing from her home at Porto di Legnago on April 9, was found on the bank of the River Adige at nearby Legnago. Chokobok had a six-year-old daughter whose father, a 35-year-old Romanian, has been accused of murder by the woman's mother.