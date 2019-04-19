Corona to serve prison term for additional five months

Milan, April 19 - Former VIP photographer and 'paparazzi king' Fabrizio Corona will remain in jail to serve again the five months he has spent in therapeutic treatment after a court in Milan on Friday ruled that the therapeutic sentence was not valid. The surveillance court ruled in favor of the prosecution and revoked a therapeutic sentence for Corona, who has been through a series of trials for blackmailing VIPs and who went back to jail on March 25. The court said keeping Corona in jail was the "not only necessary but also adequate solution". Saying No to outside therapies, the court prosecutor accused Corona of having "delusions of grandeur". Corona returned to jail at the end of last month after a series of parole violations. Corona, 44, was punished for saying on TV show Celebrity Island that the wife of singer Riccardo Fogli allegedly cheated on her husband, former lead singer for supergroup Pooh. In February Corona was ordered to leave his home in Milan within the next 120 days. The home was seized from him a year ago by the Milan court. The 'eviction' notice has been listed in the official deeds of the surveillance court, which in recent months upheld a therapeutic sentence for Corona with his official residence in the home. In January 2018 a Milan prosecutor asked a seized-assets board to confiscate Corona's home but give him back 1.8 million euros. The flat is in Via de Cristoforis, a stone's throw from Corso Como, the heart of the Milanese night scene. Corona has pled for the house to be left to him so he can sell it and raise some of the money he still owes. The 1.8 million is part of 2.6 million euros seized from the former glamour photographer.