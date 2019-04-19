2 nursery school teachers suspended for slapping kids
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Il Bari batte il Troina e vola in Serie C, i tifosi acclamano i galletti in aeroporto FOTO/VIDEO Rivedi la diretta
Aversa
19 Aprile 2019
Aversa, April 19 - Two 62-year-old female nursery school teachers were suspended Friday for allegedly slapping, jostling, beating and insulting children at Sant'Antimo near Naples. The teachers were caught on CCTV attacking the kids, police said. They have been suspended for a year. One woman is from Sant'Antimo and the other from Giugliano in Campania, both towns north of Naples.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su