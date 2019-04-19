2 nursery school teachers suspended for slapping kids

Aversa, April 19 - Two 62-year-old female nursery school teachers were suspended Friday for allegedly slapping, jostling, beating and insulting children at Sant'Antimo near Naples. The teachers were caught on CCTV attacking the kids, police said. They have been suspended for a year. One woman is from Sant'Antimo and the other from Giugliano in Campania, both towns north of Naples.