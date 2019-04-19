Elderly man stabs wife to death in Venice

2 nursery school teachers suspended for slapping kids
Venice
19 Aprile 2019
Venice, April 19 - An elderly man stabbed his elderly wife to death in Venice on Friday, local sources said. The man killed her with a single knife stroke, they said. The flying squad and the SUEM emergency medical service rushed to the scene. The SUEM specialists took the man to hospital. The incident took place in the Castello district of the lagoon city.
