Corona to serve prison term for additional five months

Milan, April 19 - Former VIP photographer and 'paparazzi king' Fabrizio Corona will remain in jail to serve again the five months he has spent in therapeutic treatment after a court in Milan on Friday ruled that the therapeutic sentence was not valid. The surveillance court ruled in favor of the prosecution and revoked a therapeutic sentence for Corona, who has been through a series of trials for blackmailing VIPs and who went back to jail on March 25.