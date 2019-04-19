Venerdì 19 Aprile 2019 | 13:26

Aversa
Venice
Rome
Turin
Milan
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Milan

Corona to serve prison term for additional five months

Therapeutic treatment not deemed valid

Corona to serve prison term for additional five months

Milan, April 19 - Former VIP photographer and 'paparazzi king' Fabrizio Corona will remain in jail to serve again the five months he has spent in therapeutic treatment after a court in Milan on Friday ruled that the therapeutic sentence was not valid. The surveillance court ruled in favor of the prosecution and revoked a therapeutic sentence for Corona, who has been through a series of trials for blackmailing VIPs and who went back to jail on March 25.

