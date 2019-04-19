Mattarella signs unblock-worksites decree

Rome, April 19 - President Sergio Matteralla on Friday signed into law the government's the unblock-worksite decree, presidential sources said. The cabinet, meeting extraordinarily in Reggio Calabria, approved the decree Thursday. The decree aims to free up a raft of infrastructure and construction projects around the country that had been stalled or lacked funding. Premier Giuseppe Conte said the decree had already been rubberstamped by state accountants and would be published in the official gazette Friday morning. Anti-corruption czar Raffaele Cantone said the decree was "dangerous". "I won't go as far as saying it is an unblock-kickbacks decree, that would be an exaggeration, but it is dangerous and it won't really unblock worksites," he said.