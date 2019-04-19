Euroskeptics rekindle EU belonging - Mattarella

Rome, April 19 - Today's Euroskeptics rekindle a sense of belonging to Europe, President Sergio Mattarella said in a February 27 interview with Richard Heuzé, published by Politique Internationale. In the interview, Mattarella said the "sovereigntist wind will not threaten the EU's existence". He also said next month's vote will see "the first pan-European campaign". Mattarella added that the migrant issue can only be faced with an EU solution. The head of State also said that relations with France were not "torn" by a recent spat over the ruling 5-Star Movement's support for the Yellow Vests and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's clashes over migration. An extradition accord is needed with France for former Italian terrorists, Mattarella went on to say. "Our two countries will be able to find an accord on a delicate question like extraditions," he told Politique Internationale. Around 15 former leftist terrorists are said to be living in France and Interior Minister Salvini has vowed to get them back to serve their time in Italian jails. Mattarella said "Italy suffered a great deal during the Years of Lead" but "we succeeded in defeating terrorism without ever ignoring the rules of democracy and the rule of law. "We never resorted to emergency laws. "That is why today the need for justice is so strongly felt by the Italian people".