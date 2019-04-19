Extradition accord with France needed - Mattarella

Rome, April 19 - An extradition accord is needed with France for former Italian terrorists, President Sergio Mattarella said Friday. "Our two countries will be able to find an accord on a delicate question like extraditions," he told Politique Internationale in an interview. Around 15 former leftist terrorists are said to be living in France and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has vowed to get them back to serve their time in Italian jails. Mattarella said "Italy suffered a great deal during the Years fo Lead" but "we succeeded in defeating terrorism without ever ignoring the rules of democracy and the rule of law. "We never resorted to emergency laws. "That is why today the need for justice is so strongly felt by the Italian people".