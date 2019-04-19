Soccer: Arsenal fete Napoli win, say 'GUNNORRAH'

Rome, April 19 - Arsenal on Friday feted their Europa League quarterfinal win over Napoli under the slogan 'GUNNORRAH', a combination of the Gunners and Gomorrah, the Camorra mafia hit book, film and TV series. Coach Unai Emery was shown with an ice-cold mafioso-like stare and his hands rammed into his pockets in front of some Arsenal players, some of them with their faces partially covered. The picture was captioned, in Italian, 'tutto a posto', meaning everything OK, a phrase often heard in the TV series. The tweet was on the London club's official account.