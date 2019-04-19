Sardinian journo's car torched

Euroskeptics rekindle EU belonging - Mattarella
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Il Bari batte il Troina e vola in Serie C, i tifosi acclamano i galletti in aeroporto FOTO/VIDEO Rivedi la diretta
Oristano
19 Aprile 2019
Oristano, April 19 - A Sardinian journalist's car was torched Thursday night in what police said was an arson attack. Unione Sarda reporter Valeria Pinna recently covered anti-doping probes linked to the Carnival equestrian event, the Sartiglia. The fire was probably caused by a molotov cocktail, police said.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su