Parents tried for mistreating newborn

Rimini
19 Aprile 2019
Rimini, April 19 - Two young parents indicted for mistreating newborn are on trial in Rimini for mistreating their newborn baby boy. The couple, in their early 20s when the incidents happened in 2014, allegedly shook their two-month-old child so hard he had to be taken to hospital.
