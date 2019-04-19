Consumer, business confidence down in April - ISTAT

Rome, April 19 - Consumer confidence fell in April for the third straight month, ISTAT reported Friday. The index fell from 11-2 to 110.5. This is the lowest level since July 2017. Business confidence also fell after recent gains, ISTAT said. The index fell from 99.1 to 98.7. For manufacturing, the level fell to its lowest since February 2015. The construction sector, on the other hand, rose to a post April 2007 high. Overall, ISTAT said, "the results confirm the weakness of the the current cyclical phase".