Pope washes inmates feet on Holy Thursday

Velletri, April 19 - Pope Francis washed prison inmates' feet in the Holy Thursday rite recalling Jesus's act with his apostles on Thursday evening. Francis washed the feet of 12 prisoners at Velletri south of Rome: nine Italians, one Brazilian, one Ivorian and one Moroccan. "The bishop is not the most important person, he must be the greatest servant and all of us must be servants to others," said Francis.