Greta Thunberg to attend Rome climate rally

Rome
19 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 19 - Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will be among those attending a major Rome rally against climate change on Friday. Thunberg will address the crowds in Rome's iconic Piazza del Popolo.
