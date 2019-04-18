Budget measures to avert VAT hike - Tria

Rome, April 18 - The 2020 budget bill will be changed to avert VAT hikes, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Thursday. Briefing the House on the DEF economic blueprint, he said that under existing legislation VAT was set to rise according to so-called safeguard clauses. "But the law will be changed with the next budget bill", he said. The 2020 budget bill, he said, would be "the opportunity to adopt the alternative measures able to avert the VAT hike". The League-5-Star (M5S) government will gradually implement its founding contract and the second phase of a flat tax will be rolled out next year, Tria added. The flat tax was introduced for some self-employed this year and League leader and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini has vowed to extend it to personal income tax (IRPEF) for some of the middle class and lower earners next year. Tria added that Italy's high public debt - 132% of GDP - was a burden but a "fully sustainable one". He said "reducing it via growth is one of our objectives".