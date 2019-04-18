Gradual enactment of contract, flat tax OK - Tria

Rome, April 18 - The government will gradually implement its founding contract and the second phase of a flat tax will be rolled out next year, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Thursday. The flat tax was introduced for some self-employed this year and League leader and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini has vowed to extend it to personal income tax (IRPEF) for the middle class and lower earners next year. Tria added that Italy's high public debt - 132% of GDP - was a burden but a "fully sustainable one". He said "reducing it via growth is one of our objectives".