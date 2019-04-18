++ Raggi 'leant on AMA chief to push accounts into red' ++

Rome, April 18 - In wiretaps published by L'Espresso weekly, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi allegedly leans on the former CEO of Rome waste company AMA, Lorenzo Bagnacani, to push the firm's accounts into the red. She allegedly wanted the accounts to be tweaked by withholding credits from cemetery services. Bagnacani said he was sacked after he refused to do the mayor's bidding after her "undue pressure", the former manager said in a police complaint published by L'Espresso. Raggi should quit if the content of the new published wiretaps turns out to be true, League Minister for Regional Affairs Erika Stefani said Thursday. Stefani said that, if true, the wiretaps would amount to "the confession of a serious crime and a clear admission of a flagrant inability to govern". "In line with the rules of her 5-Star Movement we expect her immediate resignation". In a statement Thursday, Rome city council "there was never any pressure (on Bagnacani) but the simple application of the norms, the balance sheet proposed by Bagnacani broke the norms and would have guaranteed bonuses for the CEO and the managers".