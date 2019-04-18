Parents probed for pimping daughter, 13

Disabled migrant told to 'go home'
Pisa
18 Aprile 2019
Pisa, April 18 - The parents of a 13-year-old girl have been placed under investigation for pimping her out to two adults in exchange for gifts and phone top-ups, police said Thursday. Two men have also been placed under investigation in the probe, police said. The four are accused of sexual violence on a minor. The incidents allegedly happened in 2013 near Pisa, police said. They were only discovered in 2015 when one of the alleged clients phoned the police, judicial sources said.
