'Fair, excellent, cordial' ties with Mattarella -Conte

Rome, April 18 - The government has "fair, excellent and cordial" ties with President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday, denying press reports that the head of State "vehemently" demanded that cabinet pass decrees unblocking worksites and boosting growth. Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Reggio Calabria, Conte said "nothing of this is true", referring to Mattarella's alleged impatience with delays to the decrees. "The relationship with the president is that of loyal collaboration between high institutions of the State, and it is an excellent and cordial rapport from the human standpoint".