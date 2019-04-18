Raggi shd quit if wiretaps true - Stefani

Rome, April 18 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi should quit if the content of new published wiretaps turns out to be true, League Minister for Regional Affairs Erika Stefani said Thursday. Stefani said that, if true, the wiretaps would amount to "the confession of a serious crime and a clear admission of a flagrant inability to govern". "In line with the rules of her 5-Star Movement we expect her immediate resignation". In wiretaps published by L'Espresso weekly, Raggi allegedly leans on the former CEO of Rome waste company AMA, Lorenzo Bagnacani, to push the firm's accounts into the red.