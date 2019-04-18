Almost 3,500 'navigator' applications in 6 hrs

Disabled migrant told to 'go home'
Rome
18 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 18 - Almost 3,500 applications to become so-called 'navigators' for the new basic income job-finding scheme were made in just six hours on Thursday, organising agency ANPAL said. To get and keep getting the new 'citizenship wage', applicants will have to accept one of a maximum three job offers made by the navigators. The navigators will try to find the right fit for the applicants, superseding dysfunctional job centres.
