Almost 3,500 'navigator' applications in 6 hrs

Rome, April 18 - Almost 3,500 applications to become so-called 'navigators' for the new basic income job-finding scheme were made in just six hours on Thursday, organising agency ANPAL said. To get and keep getting the new 'citizenship wage', applicants will have to accept one of a maximum three job offers made by the navigators. The navigators will try to find the right fit for the applicants, superseding dysfunctional job centres.