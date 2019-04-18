League undersecretary Siri probed for graft in Rome, Palermo

Rome, April 18 - League Transport and Infrastructure Undersecretary Armando Siri has been placed under investigation in a Rome and Palermo corruption probe, Rome prosecutors said Thursday. According to prosecutors, Siri allegedly received money to modify a norm to be inserted into the 2018 DEF economic blueprint which would have favoured funding for firms operating in the renewable energy sector. The norm was never approved. Siri is alleged to have tried to favour a wind farm entrepreneur linked to Cosa Nostra and accused of helping the Sicilian mafia's number one fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro, Vito Nicastri, in exchange for a 30,000 bribe, prosecutors said. The bribe was allegedly handed over by university professor Paolo Arata, an expert on the League's energy policy, and by Nicastri in Rome. Arata was described as a "wheeler-dealer" operating between the League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party. Rome prosecutors said in their search warrant that Siri had used his public role for private interests. Siri is the leading ideologue behind the League's 'flat tax' proposals and among the protagonists of leader Matteo Salvini's switch to a nationalist rather than regionalist stance. For the government, he is following the dossier on the revamp and relaunch of bankrupt former flag carrier Alitalia. Siri said "I have no idea, I don't know what it's about. I must first read and understand. I have read names I don't know. I certainly am not involved with affairs that can have criminal effects. I have always behaved respecting the laws. I am tranquil". Siri said "I deny all the charges, I ask to be questioned by the prosecutors". Siri reiterated: "I have done nothing wrong: I have no reason to resign". The leader of the League's government partner, 5-Star Movement (M5S) chief Luigi Di Maio, called for Siri to quit "for ethical and political reasons". But League leader Salvini said "I have full confidence in Siri. "It is absurd. I know him, I esteem him, I have no doubt, and in any case we're speaking of something that didn''t end up in the DEF". Salvini added that he had never demanded the resignation of an M5S member when they were placed under investigation. But Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli, a prominent M5S member, said Siri would be stripped of his duties pending clarification in the case. He said that the Trapani anti-mafia investigative unit had been working on the case.