Protesting for our hopes says Greta Thunberg

Rome, April 18 - Young climate change militants have taken to the streets to protest "to reclaim our dreams and hopes," 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg told a conference at the Senate Thursday. "So many important people have congratulated me, but I don't know what they are congratulating me for," she said. "Millions of students have gone on strike for the climate, and nothing has changed, the emissions are continuing like before. ""So why are these important people congratulating me? We took to the streets not to take selfies but because we want you to act". "We are doing so to reclaim our dreams and our hopes".