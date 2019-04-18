Notre-Dame: Macron invites pope to Paris

'Fair, excellent, cordial' ties with Mattarella -Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Paris
18 Aprile 2019
Paris, April 18 - French President Emmanuel Macron, during a Tuesday phone call with Pope Francis on the fire at Notre-Dame, invited the Holy Father to Paris, Macron said Thursday. The pope will come to the French capital "in due course", Macron told firefighters after thanking them for their work in putting out the blaze.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su