Giovedì 18 Aprile 2019 | 17:06

Rome

Regeni parliamentary probe text goes ahead

House will examine it on April 29

Regeni parliamentary probe text goes ahead

Rome, April 18 - The House Justice and Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday instructed the rapporteur to move ahead with a text setting up a parliamentary probe into the Cairo torture and murder of Giulio Regeni. The House will therefore start examining the text on April 29. The chair of the committee, Francesca Businarolo of the ruling 5-Star Movement (M5S), said she was "satisfied that the commission of inquiry will have all the necessary powers to try to discover the responsibility for the horrible murder of Giulio Regeni". The Lower House's foreign affairs committee on Tuesday already approved the base text for the creation of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the death of Italian researcher Regeni, tortured and murdered in Cairo in late January-early February 2016. Regeni, a 28-year-old Cambridge doctoral student researching Cairo street sellers unions, disappeared on the Cairo metro on February 25, 2016, the highly policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His mutilated body was found in a ditch on the highway to Alexandria on February 3. His parents said they could only recognise him "from the tip of his nose". Egypt has put out several explanations for his death including a car accident, a gay lovers' tiff turned ugly and a kidnapping for ransom in which the alleged gang, criminals but presumably innocent of the Regeni murder, were later wiped out. Italy recently placed several members of the Egyptian security apparatus under investigation in the case - after which bilateral cooperation ground to a halt.

