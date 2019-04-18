All waste dumps will be full in 2 yrs - report

(AANSA) - Rome, April 18 - All of Italy's waste dumps will be full in 2 years' time, a report said Thursday. "Within two years all the waste disposal sites will be saturated, and there will be the first emergencies in the south," said the report from Fise Assoambiente. "In Italy every year some 135 million tonnes of special waste is produced and around 30 tonnes of urban refuse, of which we recycle, respectively, 65% (92 million tonnes) and 47% (15 million tonnes", the report said. Several Italian cities, mostly in the centre and south like Rome and Naples, have already endured rubbish emergencies. In less than a year all the centre's dumps will be full while southern Italy is already seeing emergencies, the report said.