No deficit spending for tax cuts, spread will weigh says BoI

Giovedì 18 Aprile 2019 | 17:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
'Fair, excellent, cordial' ties with Mattarella -Conte

'Fair, excellent, cordial' ties with Mattarella -Conte

 
Rome
Raggi shd quit if wiretaps true - Stefani

Raggi shd quit if wiretaps true - Stefani

 
Rome
Almost 3,500 'navigator' applications in 6 hrs

Almost 3,500 'navigator' applications in 6 hrs

 
Rome
League undersecretary Siri probed for graft in Rome, Palermo

League undersecretary Siri probed for graft in Rome, Palermo

 
Frosinone
Boy, 2, 'strangled by mother'

Boy, 2, 'strangled by mother'

 
Reggio Calabria
Cabinet OKs Calabria health decree

Cabinet OKs Calabria health decree

 
Reggio Calabria
Cabinet OKs unblock-worksite decree

Cabinet OKs unblock-worksite decree

 
All waste dumps will be full in 2 yrs - report

All waste dumps will be full in 2 yrs - report

 
Paris
Notre-Dame: Macron invites pope to Paris

Notre-Dame: Macron invites pope to Paris

 
Rome
Regeni parliamentary probe text goes ahead

Regeni parliamentary probe text goes ahead

 
Rome
Concerned by M5S insults at Italy journalists - RSF

Concerned by M5S insults at Italy journalists - RSF

 

Il Biancorosso

LE ULTIME NOTIZIE
Il Bari giocherà col 4-4-2avanti Simeri e Iadaresta

Il Bari giocherà col 4-4-2
avanti Simeri e Iadaresta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariArte
Bari, inaugurata opera di Tremlett «Wall Surface», dedicata a gallerista Marilena Bonomo

Bari, inaugurata opera di Tremlett «Wall Surface», dedicata a gallerista Marilena Bonomo

 
TarantoLe dichiarazioni
Ex Ilva, sindaco Taranto: «Esterrefatto da clima di semplificazione, come se problemi fossero risolti»

Ex Ilva, sindaco Taranto: «Esterrefatto da clima di semplificazione, come se problemi fossero risolti»

 
LecceNel Leccese
Manifesto funebre e proiettili: minacce al candidato sindaco a Parabita

Manifesto funebre e proiettili: minacce al candidato sindaco a Parabita

 
BrindisiOperazione dei cc
Brindisi, 1kg di droga in casa e nel box auto, arrestato

Brindisi, 1kg di droga in casa e nel box auto, arrestato

 
PotenzaA potenza
Ospedale San Carlo, da giugno sospesi 14 ambiti intramoenia

Ospedale San Carlo, da giugno sospesi 14 ambiti intramoenia

 
FoggiaCriminalità
Tentata estorsione a imprenditori agricoli nel Foggiano: arrestati padre e figlio

Tentata estorsione a imprenditori agricoli: arrestati padre e figlio

 
BatAl secondo mandato
Andria, il bilancio non passa: cade amministrazione Giorgino

Andria, il bilancio non passa: cade amministrazione Giorgino

 
MateraLa statistica
Turismo in Basilicata, cresce solo nel Materano : al Potentino vanno le briciole

Turismo in Basilicata, cresce nel Materano: al Potentino le briciole

 
Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Locorotondo, pace fatta tra pellegrino Bruno con la sua asinella e i vigili

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

La Xylella a Bari: trovata sputacchina a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio»

Xylella, trovato insetto vettore a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio» Camera approva il decreto

Un pugliese tra i vigili del fuoco che hanno spento l'incendio di Notre Dame

Un pugliese tra i vigili del fuoco che hanno spento l'incendio di Notre Dame

Lecce, contro un muro con la Porsche: muore imprenditore 40enne

Lecce, contro un muro con la Porsche: muore imprenditore 40enne

Martina, nascono 2 cavalli murgesi gemelli: Pamela e Pantaleo

Martina, nascono 2 cavalli murgesi gemelli: Pamela e Pantaleo

Burrata, vendite aumentate del 17,5%: boom all'estero

Burrata, vendite aumentate del 17,5%: boom all'estero

Bari, giudici si riservano altro maxi risarcimento da 30 milioni

Bari, su Punta Perotti giudici si riservano altro maxi risarcimento da 30 mln

Sindacati: «Ipermercati chiusi durante le feste o scioperiamo»

Sindacati: «Ipermercati chiusi durante le feste o scioperiamo»

Detenuto georgiano manda in ospedale 4 agenti in carceri Foggia e Bari

Detenuto georgiano manda in ospedale 4 agenti in carceri Foggia e Bari

Rome

No deficit spending for tax cuts, spread will weigh says BoI

Agrees with DEF picture, 'considerable risks'

No deficit spending for tax cuts, spread will weigh says BoI

Rome, April 16 - There should be no deficit spending to fund tax cuts in next year's budget, the Bank of Italy said Tuesday. Reporting to parliament on the DEF economic blueprint, BoI chief economist Eugenio Gaiotti welcomed the government's decision to review tax expenditures. Overall, he said the BoI agreed with the DEF's general picture of the economy. He said "it is subject to considerable risks, that may come from a worsening of the global context and from a more accentuated deterioration of business confidence". Gaiotti added that it will take "considerable financial cover" to reach the government's policy targets including deactivating a VAT 'safeguard clause', investments, tax cuts and debt reduction. Without VAT hikes, he said, the budget deficit will be 3.4% next year, 3.3% in 2021 and 3% in 2022. The Italo-German bond-yield spread will weigh 0.7% on GDP if it stays at its current high levels for the next three years, the central bank warned. BoI chief economist Eugenio Gaiotti, briefing parliament on the government's DEF economic blueprint, said the high spread would "cut growth by 0.1 percentage points in a year and 0.7% in three years". "The elevated spread will continue to have a negative effect, and a growing one, on the years after 2019," he said. He complained that the government had not supplied information on alternatives to hiking VAT in the so-called financial 'safeguard clauses'. The parliamentary budget office (UPB), meanwhile, said the DEF programme was "valid" but the "macro-economic scenario remains conditioned by strong risks, prevalently oriented on lowering conditions, which prompt caution in forecasts". The UPB also said the government's privatisation plan risked not being implemented. The UPB said the 2020 budget would start from 25 billion euros even without the promised dual rate 'flat tax'.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati