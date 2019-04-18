Giovedì 18 Aprile 2019 | 15:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Paris
Bellocchio Mafia film in competition at Cannes

Bellocchio Mafia film in competition at Cannes

 
New York
Italy getting older, finances, eateries risk - Moody's

Italy getting older, finances, eateries risk - Moody's

 
Rome
League undersecretary Siri probed for graft in Rome, Palermo

League undersecretary Siri probed for graft in Rome, Palermo

 
Rome
No VAT hike to fund flat tax - Di Maio

No VAT hike to fund flat tax - Di Maio

 
Tripoli
800,000 refugees just an estimate - Sarraj spokesman

800,000 refugees just an estimate - Sarraj spokesman

 
Rome
Italy 43rd for press freedom, overtakes US - RSF

Italy 43rd for press freedom, overtakes US - RSF

 
Rome
1.3 bn contributions dodged in 2018, up 23%

1.3 bn contributions dodged in 2018, up 23%

 
Rome
Thousands of cocaine doses stashed in Rome cemetery

Thousands of cocaine doses stashed in Rome cemetery

 
Milan
Nursery teacher gets 2 yrs 8 mts for slapping kids

Nursery teacher gets 2 yrs 8 mts for slapping kids

 
Rome
14,000 fewer doctors, dentists in 15 yrs

14,000 fewer doctors, dentists in 15 yrs

 
Paris
Bellocchio Mafia film in competition at Cannes

Bellocchio Mafia film in competition at Cannes

 

Il Biancorosso

LE ULTIME NOTIZIE
Il Bari giocherà col 4-4-2avanti Simeri e Iadaresta

Il Bari giocherà col 4-4-2
avanti Simeri e Iadaresta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceNel Leccese
Manifesto funebre e proiettili: minacce al candidato sindaco a Parabita

Manifesto funebre e proiettili: minacce al candidato sindaco a Parabita

 
BariA Bari
Impiegata assessorato gli nega soldi: straniero la aggredisce e mette sottosopra ufficio

Impiegata assessorato gli nega soldi: straniero la aggredisce e mette sottosopra ufficio

 
BrindisiOperazione dei cc
Brindisi, 1kg di droga in casa e nel box auto, arrestato

Brindisi, 1kg di droga in casa e nel box auto, arrestato

 
PotenzaA potenza
Ospedale San Carlo, da giugno sospesi 14 ambiti intramoenia

Ospedale San Carlo, da giugno sospesi 14 ambiti intramoenia

 
TarantoLieto Evento
Martina, nascono 2 cavalli murgesi gemelli: Pamela e Pantaleo

Martina, nascono 2 cavalli murgesi gemelli: Pamela e Pantaleo

 
FoggiaCriminalità
Tentata estorsione a imprenditori agricoli nel Foggiano: arrestati padre e figlio

Tentata estorsione a imprenditori agricoli: arrestati padre e figlio

 
BatAl secondo mandato
Andria, il bilancio non passa: cade amministrazione Giorgino

Andria, il bilancio non passa: cade amministrazione Giorgino

 
MateraLa statistica
Turismo in Basilicata, cresce solo nel Materano : al Potentino vanno le briciole

Turismo in Basilicata, cresce nel Materano: al Potentino le briciole

 
Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

La Xylella a Bari: trovata sputacchina a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio»

Xylella, trovato insetto vettore a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio» Camera approva il decreto

Un pugliese tra i vigili del fuoco che hanno spento l'incendio di Notre Dame

Un pugliese tra i vigili del fuoco che hanno spento l'incendio di Notre Dame

Lecce, contro un muro con la Porsche: muore imprenditore 40enne

Lecce, contro un muro con la Porsche: muore imprenditore 40enne

La Xylella a Bari: trovata sputacchina a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio»

Xylella, trovato insetto vettore a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio» Camera approva il decreto

Martina, nascono 2 cavalli murgesi gemelli: Pamela e Pantaleo

Martina, nascono 2 cavalli murgesi gemelli: Pamela e Pantaleo

Cagnano Varano, il carabiniere ferito lascia la terapia intensiva

Cagnano Varano, il carabiniere ferito lascia la terapia intensiva

Burrata, vendite aumentate del 17,5%: boom all'estero

Burrata, vendite aumentate del 17,5%: boom all'estero

Bari, giudici si riservano altro maxi risarcimento da 30 milioni

Bari, su Punta Perotti giudici si riservano altro maxi risarcimento da 30 mln

Paris

Bellocchio Mafia film in competition at Cannes

Favino plays Cosa Nostra 'supergrass' Tommaso Buscetta

Bellocchio Mafia film in competition at Cannes

Paris, April 18 - Marco Bellocchio's latest film 'Il traditore' (The Traitor) about late Cosa Nostra 'supergrass Tommaso Buscetta is in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 14-25, organisers said Thursday. The selection was announced in Paris by general delegate Thierry Frémaux. In the film, Pierfrancesco Favino plays Buscetta. Asked about Italy only being represented by one film this year, Frémaux said "you have to judge over at least five years. "And in the last five years Italian cinema has been very highly represented". "Every time a country is not represented, or not sufficiently represented, it seems as if the they have to immediately whip it up". Bellocchio told ANSA "Tommaso Buscetta is a very complex character. I tried to make an open film and his betrayal, too, must be seen in this light. "Strangely, it is a very personal film and at the same time objective", he went on, describing the picture as "a civilised film but without ideology or rhetoric".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati