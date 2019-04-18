No VAT hike to fund flat tax - Di Maio

Rome, April 18 - The government will not raise VAT to fund a flat tax, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. A flat tax is a key pledge by government partner the League, led by Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. Labour and Industry Minister Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S) is the other, senior partner. Di Maio said "there's a government contract, but above and beyond that there is respect for the Italians. We won't increase VAT to say that we have done the flat tax". On Wednesday Economy Minister Giovanni Tria noted that the VAT hike was still in the government's economic blueprint, the DEF. Di Maio said "I hope Tria was misunderstood, the M5S's vow is to not raise VAT". It will take an estimated 23 billion euros to avert the so-called budget 'safeguard clauses" automatically hiking VAT. A League-M5S resolution on the DEF commits the government to deactivating the VAT hikes and moving ahead with the flat tax, according to a copy ANSA has seen.