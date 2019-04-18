Italy getting older, finances, eateries risk - Moody's

New York, April 18 - Italy is getting older posing risks for public finances as well as sectors like restaurants and clothing, Moody's said Thursday. Italy is the third oldest country in the world with an average age of 46, the ratings agency said. This phenomenon will reduce the number of workers, "impacting public accounts and certain sectors of the economy ranging from restaurants to clothing", it said. The government's new 'quota 100' early retirement scheme will also up the pressure on the public accounts, it said. "The negative impact of ageing on public finances will rise over rthe next few decades," Moody's said.