800,000 refugees just an estimate - Sarraj spokesman

Tripoli, April 18 - Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj's recent warning that 800,000 refugees could flee to Italy and Europe if the present conflict escalates into full-blown war "was just an estimate" and "there is no imminent threat", his spokesman Mohanned Younis told ANSA Thursday. "The figure of 800,000 refugees is only an estimate of what might happen if the war continues," he said. "There is no imminent threat, we are firmly in control of the borders, but if the war continues chaos could be unleashed and we might reach those figures fleeing towards Europe," he said. Younis added that Italy was the UN-backed Libyan government's "most important partner" and could "help us unite the international community's voice against the invasion of the criminal Khalifa Haftar", the eastern strongman who has launched an offensive against Tripoli. Younis said the Libyan national unity government in Tripoli did not need arms. He called on the world to "condemn Haftar's crimes".