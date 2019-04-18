Italy 43rd for press freedom, overtakes US - RSF

Rome, April 18 - Italy rose from 46th to 43rd in the latest press freedom standings from Reporters Without Borders (RSF), overtaking the United States. Italy had been 52nd in 2017. The US dropped from 45th to 48th. leading the French NGO's rankings again was Norway followed by Finland, up two places, and Sweden, down one. North Korea and Turkmenistan came last. RSF added that almost 20 Italian journalists were under police protection form the Mafia and other threats, double the previous year.