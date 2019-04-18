1.3 bn contributions dodged in 2018, up 23%

Bellocchio Mafia film in competition at Cannes
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Rome
18 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 18 - Some 1.3 billion euros in social-security contributions and insurance premiums were dodged in 2018, up 23% on the previous year, tax inspectors said in their annual report on Thursday. Some 1.115 billion on social-security contributions were evaded and 126 million insurance premiums, they said. Successive Italian governments have launched campaigns against tax evasion.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su