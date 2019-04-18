14,000 fewer doctors, dentists in 15 yrs

Bellocchio Mafia film in competition at Cannes
Rome, April 18 - There will be 14,000 fewer doctors and dentists in the national health service in 15 years' time, the Osservasalute observatory said Thursday. Only 42,000 or 75% of the 56,000 doctors and dentists now active will be replaced, it said. "Doctors and dentists will be ever less numerous and older," the report said.
