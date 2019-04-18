Nursery teacher gets 2 yrs 8 mts for slapping kids

Bellocchio Mafia film in competition at Cannes
18 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 18 - A 64-year-old Italian male nursery school teacher got two years and eight months in jail Thursday for slapping and pushing 18 children aged between two and five near Milan. The school is located at Pero. The teacher, who has quit, was placed under house arrest in November. The case was judged by a Milan preliminary hearings judge in a fast-track trial.
