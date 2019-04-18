Bellocchio Mafia film in competition at Cannes

Paris, April 18 - Marco Bellocchio's latest film 'Il traditore' (The Traitor) about late Cosa Nostra 'supergrass Tommaso Buscetta is in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 14-25, organisers said Thursday. The selection was announced in Paris by general delegate Thierry Frémaux. In the film, Pierfrancesco Favino plays Buscetta. Asked about Italy only being represented by one film this year, Frémaux said "you have to judge over at least five years. "And in the last five years Italian cinema has been very highly represented". "Every time a country is not represented, or not sufficiently represented, it seems as if the they have to immediately whip it up".