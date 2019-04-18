Steady job contracts up 119% in 2 mts - INPS

Rome, April 18 - The number of new steady job contracts signed in Italy rose 119% in the first two months of 2019, the INPS pensions and social security agency said Thursday. Some 208,560 more contracts were signed than in the first two months of last year, INPS said. The number of temporary contracts that became long-term ones rose from 101,730 in the first quarter of last year to 175,677 in the same period of this year, INPS said. This was a rise of 72.6%. In the two-month period, the total number of hirings in the private sector were 1,064,000, 12.7% down on the same period last year, the agency said.