Giovedì 18 Aprile 2019 | 13:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Steady job contracts up 119% in 2 mts - INPS

Steady job contracts up 119% in 2 mts - INPS

 
Rome
Protesting for our hopes says Greta Thunberg

Protesting for our hopes says Greta Thunberg

 
Palermo
Palemo mayor to appeal to Hague agst Salvini migrant policy

Palemo mayor to appeal to Hague agst Salvini migrant policy

 
Paris
Bellocchio Mafia film in competition at Cannes

Bellocchio Mafia film in competition at Cannes

 
Frosinone
Boy, 2, 'strangled by mother'

Boy, 2, 'strangled by mother'

 
Rome
League set to be top Italy party, 2nd in EU - EP poll

League set to be top Italy party, 2nd in EU - EP poll

 
Rome
Industrial orders down 2.7% in Feb - ISTAT

Industrial orders down 2.7% in Feb - ISTAT

 
Rome
No VAT hike to fund flat tax - Di Maio

No VAT hike to fund flat tax - Di Maio

 
Rome
League undersecretary Siri probed for corruption

League undersecretary Siri probed for corruption

 
Rome
League undersecretary Siri probed for corruption

League undersecretary Siri probed for corruption

 
Verona
Gay couple protect home with wall after threats

Gay couple protect home with wall after threats

 

Il Biancorosso

LE ULTIME NOTIZIE
Il Bari giocherà col 4-4-2avanti Simeri e Iadaresta

Il Bari giocherà col 4-4-2
avanti Simeri e Iadaresta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiOperazione dei cc
Brindisi, 1kg di droga in casa e nel box auto, arrestato

Brindisi, 1kg di droga in casa e nel box auto, arrestato

 
PotenzaA potenza
Ospedale San Carlo, da giugno sospesi 14 ambiti intramoenia

Ospedale San Carlo, da giugno sospesi 14 ambiti intramoenia

 
LecceNel Leccese
Scambio di sesso e voti: condannati ex amministratori Porto Cesareo

Scambio di sesso e voti: condannati ex amministratori Porto Cesareo

 
BariLetteratura
Il calcio femminile con ironia: a Bari la presentazione del libro di Christian Montanaro

Il calcio femminile con ironia: a Bari la presentazione del libro di Christian Montanaro

 
TarantoLieto Evento
Martina, nascono 2 cavalli murgesi gemelli: Pamela e Pantaleo

Martina, nascono 2 cavalli murgesi gemelli: Pamela e Pantaleo

 
FoggiaCriminalità
Tentata estorsione a imprenditori agricoli nel Foggiano: arrestati padre e figlio

Tentata estorsione a imprenditori agricoli: arrestati padre e figlio

 
BatAl secondo mandato
Andria, il bilancio non passa: cade amministrazione Giorgino

Andria, il bilancio non passa: cade amministrazione Giorgino

 
MateraLa statistica
Turismo in Basilicata, cresce solo nel Materano : al Potentino vanno le briciole

Turismo in Basilicata, cresce nel Materano: al Potentino le briciole

 
Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

La Xylella a Bari: trovata sputacchina a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio»

Xylella, trovato insetto vettore a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio» Camera approva il decreto

Un pugliese tra i vigili del fuoco che hanno spento l'incendio di Notre Dame

Un pugliese tra i vigili del fuoco che hanno spento l'incendio di Notre Dame

Lecce, contro un muro con la Porsche: muore imprenditore 40enne

Lecce, contro un muro con la Porsche: muore imprenditore 40enne

La Xylella a Bari: trovata sputacchina a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio»

Xylella, trovato insetto vettore a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio» Camera approva il decreto

Cagnano Varano, il carabiniere ferito lascia la terapia intensiva

Cagnano Varano, il carabiniere ferito lascia la terapia intensiva

Burrata, vendite aumentate del 17,5%: boom all'estero

Burrata, vendite aumentate del 17,5%: boom all'estero

Bari, giudici si riservano altro maxi risarcimento da 30 milioni

Bari, su Punta Perotti giudici si riservano altro maxi risarcimento da 30 mln

Martina, nascono 2 cavalli murgesi gemelli: Pamela e Pantaleo

Martina, nascono 2 cavalli murgesi gemelli: Pamela e Pantaleo

Palermo

Palemo mayor to appeal to Hague agst Salvini migrant policy

Agst 'subversive' migrant policy

Palemo mayor to appeal to Hague agst Salvini migrant policy

Palermo, April 18 - Palemo Mayor Leoluca Orlando said Thursday he would appeal to the Court of Justice in The Hague against what he called Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's "subversive" action against migrants. Orlando said he had filed a similar complaint "a year and a half ago" and would now refile it "enriching it with new elements", accusing the minister of violating migrants' human rights. "We are seeing a subversive plan by the interior minister," Orlando said in criticising Salvini's closure of Italian ports to migrant rescue NGO ships. Orlando was speaking at a press conference along with a lawyer representing the Mare Jonio ship which was recently stopped form disembarking migrants. He said they had audio and video evidence of communications between Italian and Libyan coast guards on March 18.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati