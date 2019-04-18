Palemo mayor to appeal to Hague agst Salvini migrant policy

Palermo, April 18 - Palemo Mayor Leoluca Orlando said Thursday he would appeal to the Court of Justice in The Hague against what he called Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's "subversive" action against migrants. Orlando said he had filed a similar complaint "a year and a half ago" and would now refile it "enriching it with new elements", accusing the minister of violating migrants' human rights. "We are seeing a subversive plan by the interior minister," Orlando said in criticising Salvini's closure of Italian ports to migrant rescue NGO ships. Orlando was speaking at a press conference along with a lawyer representing the Mare Jonio ship which was recently stopped form disembarking migrants. He said they had audio and video evidence of communications between Italian and Libyan coast guards on March 18.