League set to be top Italy party, 2nd in EU - EP poll

Rome
Rome
Palermo
Paris
Frosinone
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Verona
Rome

Slight fall for League and PD, slight rise for M5S, FI steady

Rome, April 18 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League set to be the top Italian party and the second biggest in the EU after next month's European elections, the European Parliament said in projections issued Thursday. The League will have 26 MEPs, compared to just six in the last parliament, the projection said. But its rating dipped to 31.4% from 32.2% at the last such poll in March. The League will be the second party in Europe after Germany's CDU/CSU with 30 seats, the projection/poll said. The League's government partner the 5-Star Movement (M5S) rises with respect to the end of March to 18 seats (from 20.9% to 21.5%) while the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) falls from 17 to 16, compared to the 31 seats won in 2014. Three-time ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) party is steady on eight seats, compared to 13 won in 2014.

