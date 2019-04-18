Boy, 2, 'strangled by mother'

Frosinone, April 18 - A two-year-old boy who died near Frosinone south of Rome Wednesday was strangled by his mother, police said Thursday. The woman has been arrested and charged with murder and is now in jail, police said. She had told police the boy was run over by a runaway driver. According to an initial reconstruction, the woman strangled the 28-month-old boy and covered his mouth to stop him breathing. The incident took place at Piedimonte San Germano.